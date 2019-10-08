Fredrick D. Theurer Ph.D.
On Saturday October 5, 2019 of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved husband of Margaret Theurer: Loving father of Maureen (Richard) Joseph, Kenneth (Laurie) Theurer, Christine (Thomas) Morse, Patrick (Karen)Theurer, Matthew (Maria) Theurer and the Late Theresa Theurer. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 6701 Muncaster Mill Rd, Derwood, MD 20855 on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cure PSP (PSP.org
). Please sign family guest book at: