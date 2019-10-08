The Washington Post

Fredrick Theurer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredrick Theurer.
Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
6701 Muncaster Mill Rd
Derwood, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Fredrick D. Theurer Ph.D.  

On Saturday October 5, 2019 of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved husband of Margaret Theurer: Loving father of Maureen (Richard) Joseph, Kenneth (Laurie) Theurer, Christine (Thomas) Morse, Patrick (Karen)Theurer, Matthew (Maria) Theurer and the Late Theresa Theurer. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 6701 Muncaster Mill Rd, Derwood, MD 20855 on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cure PSP (PSP.org). Please sign family guest book at:

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.