FREEDA WOLF

Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
B'nai Israel Cemetery
5401 Saint Barnabas Rd.
Oxon Hill, DC
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Leisure World
Clubhouse One in the Chesapeake Room
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gilman home
FREEDA S. WOLF  

On Sunday, April 28, 2019, Freeda Shoock Wolf of Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Wolf; devoted mother of Ron Wolf, Cindy Gilman, and her husband Stuart, and the late Denis Wolf; loving sister of Sandra Levinson; cherished grandmother of Diane Gilman, Rachel Milburn, and David Wolf and his wife Aya Wolf. Graveside services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at B'nai Israel Cemetery, 5401 Saint Barnabas Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Following services, the family will be receiving at Leisure World, Clubhouse One in the Chesapeake Room from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. for those who wish to express their condolences. On Saturday, May 4, the Gilman's will open their home from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Contributions in Freeda's memory may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2019
