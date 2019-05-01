

FREEDA S. WOLF



On Sunday, April 28, 2019, Freeda Shoock Wolf of Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Wolf; devoted mother of Ron Wolf, Cindy Gilman, and her husband Stuart, and the late Denis Wolf; loving sister of Sandra Levinson; cherished grandmother of Diane Gilman, Rachel Milburn, and David Wolf and his wife Aya Wolf. Graveside services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at B'nai Israel Cemetery, 5401 Saint Barnabas Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Following services, the family will be receiving at Leisure World, Clubhouse One in the Chesapeake Room from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. for those who wish to express their condolences. On Saturday, May 4, the Gilman's will open their home from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Contributions in Freeda's memory may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.