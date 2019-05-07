Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRIEDA DEMPSEY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



FRIEDA ANN ARCHER DEMPSEY

On Friday morning, April 26, 2019, our beloved Frieda departed this life. She is survived by her devoted husband Kenneth of 44 years; daughter Monica; grandchildren Brian (BJ), Briana, Braylen, Brenden, Cali Marie and a host of dear relatives and friends. Frieda was born on September 15,1945 in Richmond VA to Gladys and Emory Sr and had one brother Emory Jr. She attended Hampton University and was later employed and retired from Pepco in Washington, DC as a manager in Human Resources. For a period of time she was the President of the Zeta Phi Beta, Amicae auxiliary in Maryland. Frieda loved cooking, baking and hosting a spectacular party! She will be missed dearly but she would want us all to honor her by celebrating her amazing life which was filled with love and laughter. Her memorial mass will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Columba Church, 7804 Livingston Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745 at 10:30 a.m. You may contact her family at [email protected]

