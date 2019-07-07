The Washington Post

FRIEDA HUGHLEY (1933 - 2019)
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Epiphany Anglican
3863 Centerview Drive, Suite 100
Chantilly, VA
Dr. FRIEDA TATEM HUGLEY  

Frieda T. Hugley, EdD, of Oak Hill, VA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1933 to the late Paul Oliver Tatem and Alma Lee Robinson Tatem in New York, NY. She was one of four children.
Frieda is the loving sister of Adam Tatem Sr. (Camilla); stepmother of Gracious Hugley; grandmother of Alexis Price, Antwan Hugley (Shawanda), and Ryan Hugley. She is also the devoted aunt of Adam Jr., Lawrence, Caryl, Byron (Cynthia), Aurora, Maureen (Christopher), Yvonne (David), Gordon (Aida), and Paul.
Frieda was predeceased by her loving husband Rev. Alvin Hugley; step children Alvin Jr. and Gloria Price; sister Jeanne Downer (Clarence); and brother James Hadley Tatem (Raquel).
Relatives and friends are invited to Dr. Tatem Hugley's Memorial Service at the Church of the Epiphany Anglican, 3863 Centerview Drive, Suite 100, Chantilly, VA on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Frieda to Sanctity of Life Ministries www.slmgetinvolved.org. Online condolences and fond memories of Dr. Tatem Hugley may be offered to the family at

Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
