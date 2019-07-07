

Dr. FRIEDA TATEM HUGLEY



Frieda T. Hugley, EdD, of Oak Hill, VA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1933 to the late Paul Oliver Tatem and Alma Lee Robinson Tatem in New York, NY. She was one of four children.

Frieda is the loving sister of Adam Tatem Sr. (Camilla); stepmother of Gracious Hugley; grandmother of Alexis Price, Antwan Hugley (Shawanda), and Ryan Hugley. She is also the devoted aunt of Adam Jr., Lawrence, Caryl, Byron (Cynthia), Aurora, Maureen (Christopher), Yvonne (David), Gordon (Aida), and Paul.

Frieda was predeceased by her loving husband Rev. Alvin Hugley; step children Alvin Jr. and Gloria Price; sister Jeanne Downer (Clarence); and brother James Hadley Tatem (Raquel).