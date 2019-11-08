Frontis Burbank Wiggins, Jr. "Wig"
Frontis Burbank (Wig) Wiggins, Jr., retired Foreign Service Officer and internationally recognized Bing Crosby expert, died on October 29, 2019, at his home in Arlington, Virginia at the age of 90. He was born in Thomasville, Georgia, on April 7, 1929 to Frontis Burbank and Emma Louise (King) Wiggins and grew up in Albany, Georgia. He earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and a Graduate Commerce (MBA) degree from the University of Birmingham, England. He then worked for Standard Oil in Baton Rouge and in 1952, joined the US Navy
during the Korean War
. Afterwards he earned a Master of Political Science from the University of California at Berkeley. He entered the Foreign Service in 1956 and served for 35 years. His first posts were Kenya and Guatemala, followed by Indonesia, where in 1960 he married an Embassy colleague, Laura Ponnone of Farmington, Connecticut. He later served in Rome, Italy and as the Deputy Chief of Mission for Malta. After heading the Board of Examiners and serving as the Deputy Director General his final post was as U.S. Consul to Brisbane, Australia. He retired in 1991. He loved music of all kinds, but his favorite by far was Bing Crosby. He served for decades as the American Representative for the International Club Crosby. He developed enduring friendships with Bing enthusiasts all over the world, preserving Bing's musical legacy. He co-authored a book "The Definitive Bing Crosby Discography: From 78s to CDs" and assisted MCA records in a series of re-issues of Bing's recordings, involving over a dozen CDs and was interviewed by WAMU and the Village Voice. He was also instrumental in Hofstra University's 2002 "Bing! Crosby and American Culture" conference. He lost his wife in 2007 after 47 years of devoted partnership. He is survived by his brother, James Marvin (Adele Cooke), of Glen Eden Beach, Oregon, his daughter, Joanne (Shelley Platt), of Richmond, and his son, Frontis Burbank III, and grandson, Frontis Burbank (Primo) IV, of Fairfax. His funeral will be at held 12:30 pm on November 16 at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd Arlington VA 22203. Inurnment at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA.