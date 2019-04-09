G. HARRY HOCK

Died on April 5, 2019 at Manresa Hall Jesuit Community, Merion Station, PA. He was son of the late G. Harry and Elizabeth Hock of Baltimore, MD. Father is survived by his brother, Joseph A. Hock of Cockeysville, MD; brother-in-law Charles H. Campbell; nieces and nephews: Mary E. Freeland, Paul F. Campbell (Elizabeth), Teresa M. Campbell, Joseph P. Campbell (Evelyn). Father used his excellent mathematical talents in the classroom especially in his years as Treasurer at Gonzaga College High School, Washington, DC and Sacred Heart Center, Richmond, VA. Visitation at Manresa Hall, 261 City Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066 on Wednesday, April 10 from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Manresa Hall. Int. at Wernersville, PA. Additional information at:

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 9, 2019
