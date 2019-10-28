

G. JOSEPH BRADLEY, JR.



On Monday, October 21, 2019 G. Joseph Bradley Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 82. Joe was born on February 22, 1937 in Washington, DC to G. Joseph Sr. and Inez Bradley. He was a graduate of Gonzaga College High School ('55), and served in the US Navy on the USS McNair. In 1960 he married Henrietta "Penny' Haslinger. They raised two daughters, Christine and Sharon, and a son, Joe, in Riverdale, Maryland; Yorkshire, England; and Glenn Dale, Maryland.

Joe had a long and successful career at the National Security Agency. He was known as a problem-solver, often bending rules unapologetically to get things done. His quick wit and sense of humor was also a trademark, regularly trading highly creative practical jokes with colleagues at Menwith Hill and NSA.

Joe loved the outdoors and grew up camping and hiking, first close to home in Greenbelt, Maryland, and then across the world from the Grand Canyon to the Yorkshire Dales. He was intellectually curious, unfailingly kind and exceedingly generous. He liked the simple life and famously asked only for "peace and quiet" (which his children rarely honored).

In 2003 Joe married Sally Crown, and together they renovated a home along the Great Cacapon River in West Virginia. Joe spent his last years with her there, happily immersed in those natural surroundings.