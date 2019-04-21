Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. RICHARD "Dick" REED. View Sign



G. Richard Reed "Dick"

Died peacefully at home in Chevy Chase at age 88, on Friday, April 12, 2019. The last of eight siblings raised in Byrnedale, PA, Dick proudly served in the Marines Recon Co 2nd Division in Korea before earning his BS at Penn State and moving to Washington to begin a career in computer science in the federal government. Happily married to Barbara for 52 years, while their peers settled into retirement, they embarked on new adventures working for the State Department in West Africa. Dick was a uniquely devoted caregiver to his wife Barbara in her final years before she passed in 2014. A keen vegetable gardener, fixer of all things mechanical, and avid family storyteller, he leaves behind sons Michael and Christopher, daughters Kelly and Kathleen, son-in-law Steven, granddaughter Sophia, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be scheduled at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament on Quesada St, likely in May. Memorial contributions may be made to Boulder Crest Retreat www.bouldercrestretreat.org

