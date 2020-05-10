G. STANLEY DOORE, JR. (Age 87)
Stan peacefully passed Saturday morning, April 25, 2020, of natural causes. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, S. Jane Doore; son, Mark Doore (Ondine), daughter Jeanette Doore Halleran (Ray); five grandchildren, Stephen Doore, Christine Doore Gobeyn (Jonathan), Merissa Doore, Kenneth Halleran (Kady), Ashley Halleran; three great-grandsons, Greyson Gobeyn, Brooks Halleran, and Declan Halleran. He was preceded in death by brothers, Benjamin A. Francis and Leverett Merrill Francis. Stan loved family, travel, and community. He will always be fondly remembered in our hearts and for his contributions. Private services.