GABIE EARLL
GABIE TEMPLE EARLL (Age 97)  
Gabie Louise Temple "Gaye" Earll passed away on September 25, 2020 in Bethesda, MD. Loving wife of 67 years to the late Robert E. "Bob" Earll, she is survived by several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son, Stephen and her daughter, Nancy. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, 7001 Connecticut Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 or to a charity of one's choice. Full obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be expressed at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
(301) 652-2200
