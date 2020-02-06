Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GABRIEL BATTISTA. View Sign Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saint Mark's Catholic Church Vienna , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

BATTISTA GABRIEL ANTHONY BATTISTA Gabriel Anthony Battista, aged 75, born to Antonio and Emma Battista, November 14, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died at his home in McLean, Virginia on Monday, January 27, 2020. Gabriel was the proud son of Italian immigrants and first-generation American. He hailed from a working-class family whose father worked for The Reading Railroad and whose mother worked outside the home. His family stressed the importance of a good education and realizing the American dream. He followed his brother and was one of the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from Villanova University, receiving a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering, and later received a Master's in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University and a Master's in Business Administration from Temple University. He completed his education by receiving his professional engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania. In 2012, he was granted the title of Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. Gabe began his career at General Electric (GE) who fully funded his graduate education. Later he served as president of Sprint's Eastern Group before joining Cable & Wireless, Inc. as president, becoming their CEO for North America. Gabe next became CEO of Network Solutions, where he led the company's initial public offering on the NASDAQ. Following this he served as president, chairman, and CEO of Talk America for six years. In 2004 Ernst & Young named Gabriel Battista the Communications Entrepreneur of the Year for the Greater Washington Area. In his retirement, Gabe turned his attention to strengthening relations between Italy and the United States, serving as co-chair of National Italian American Foundation and chairman of the Board of the American University in Rome. He also served on numerous boards. He was an avid sports fan, especially supportive of his hometown teams from Philadelphia and of course, his beloved Villanova Wildcats. He loved cooking, making pasta sauce, and spending time on the Jersey Shore. Gabe, referred to as Nonno by his grandchildren, enjoyed family dinners, and taking his grandchildren to the movies, shows and the beach. He is survived by his brother, Anthony Battista; sons, Stephen Battista and his wife Alexis Battista, and Christopher Battista; former spouse, Rose Martini; step-sons, Justin Arrington and his wife Shayna Arrington, Matthew Arrington and his wife, Stephanie Arrington; two granddaughters, Emma and Lucianna Battista; two step-grandsons, Hunter and Max Arrington; his niece Kristin Battista-Frazee and her husband, Brian Frazee; and great-niece, Grace Frazee. Predeceased were his wife, Debra Battista, his grandson, Dominick, and dear friend, George Vinall. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) at:

BATTISTA GABRIEL ANTHONY BATTISTA Gabriel Anthony Battista, aged 75, born to Antonio and Emma Battista, November 14, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died at his home in McLean, Virginia on Monday, January 27, 2020. Gabriel was the proud son of Italian immigrants and first-generation American. He hailed from a working-class family whose father worked for The Reading Railroad and whose mother worked outside the home. His family stressed the importance of a good education and realizing the American dream. He followed his brother and was one of the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from Villanova University, receiving a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering, and later received a Master's in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University and a Master's in Business Administration from Temple University. He completed his education by receiving his professional engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania. In 2012, he was granted the title of Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. Gabe began his career at General Electric (GE) who fully funded his graduate education. Later he served as president of Sprint's Eastern Group before joining Cable & Wireless, Inc. as president, becoming their CEO for North America. Gabe next became CEO of Network Solutions, where he led the company's initial public offering on the NASDAQ. Following this he served as president, chairman, and CEO of Talk America for six years. In 2004 Ernst & Young named Gabriel Battista the Communications Entrepreneur of the Year for the Greater Washington Area. In his retirement, Gabe turned his attention to strengthening relations between Italy and the United States, serving as co-chair of National Italian American Foundation and chairman of the Board of the American University in Rome. He also served on numerous boards. He was an avid sports fan, especially supportive of his hometown teams from Philadelphia and of course, his beloved Villanova Wildcats. He loved cooking, making pasta sauce, and spending time on the Jersey Shore. Gabe, referred to as Nonno by his grandchildren, enjoyed family dinners, and taking his grandchildren to the movies, shows and the beach. He is survived by his brother, Anthony Battista; sons, Stephen Battista and his wife Alexis Battista, and Christopher Battista; former spouse, Rose Martini; step-sons, Justin Arrington and his wife Shayna Arrington, Matthew Arrington and his wife, Stephanie Arrington; two granddaughters, Emma and Lucianna Battista; two step-grandsons, Hunter and Max Arrington; his niece Kristin Battista-Frazee and her husband, Brian Frazee; and great-niece, Grace Frazee. Predeceased were his wife, Debra Battista, his grandson, Dominick, and dear friend, George Vinall. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) at: http://bit.ly/3bg4LQ2 or the American University in Rome (AUR) at: http://bit.ly/2vLtOdb . Friends may call Friday, February 7 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna, Virginia. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mark's Catholic Church, also in Vienna, VA. Share a memory with the family at moneyandking.commoneyandking.com Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close