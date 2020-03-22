Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GABRIEL DeBAKEY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DeBAKEY GABRIEL DeBAKEY Gabriel DeBakey, accomplished Washington and Paris hairstylist, passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his beloved wife Janis Brennan, step-son Hilary Brennan and his wife Molly Sullivan Brennan; sister Rebecca DeBakey; niece Barbara MardamBey, her husband Haidar MardamBey, and great-nephews Karim and Rakan; and sisters-in-law Jennifer Herring, Joan Herring, and Judy Timmons, brother-in-law Thad Timmons, and their children and grandchildren. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1948, Gabriel grew up in Cameroon where his father was initially stationed in the French army and later worked, along with Gabriel's mother Rosette Najjar, a gifted seamstress and busi- nesswoman. In his twenties, Gabriel worked tirelessly in Paris and Belgium to hone his hairstyling skills and was recommended to the world-famous Alexandre de Paris due to Gabriel's outstanding artistry. He worked with Alexandre for nine years, quickly rising to be one of the salon's stars and becoming a master hair designer, cutter, and stylist to clients who included renowned actresses, supermodels, members of royal houses, and other celebrities. In the mid-1980s, Gabriel joined his sister Rebecca and now-deceased brother Michael in Washington, and in 1986 began a thirty-three year career at the highly-respected Salon Jean-Paul in northwest Washington. He retired in 2019 after several months at the hair salon at Lord & Taylor/Washington, whose staff were incredibly kind to him. Gabriel was devoted to his clients and always gave his best to them. Gabriel and Janis married in 1989 and built a life of support for one another's spiritual growth and professional careers and dedication to rearing and educating Janis' son Hilary. Gabriel was a devoted member of Sixth Church of Christ, Scientist, in Washington, where he served as an usher and made many cherished friends. He was also an avid and skilled amateur painter, producing sea- and landscapes that give joy to all who see them. A Celebration of Gabriel's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gabriel's honor to the American Indian College Fund (

