Gail Francis Davidson, 81, of Damascus, Maryland passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after a long illness. Her loving husband and lifelong companion, Col. David E. Davidson, passed away in 2015. She is survived their three children, Jane, David, and Charles, son-in-law Jeffery Hall and four grandchildren, Shannon, Jill, Evan and Rowan.

Gail devoted her life to the care of her family and enjoyed a wide circle of loved ones. Her easy smile and excellent cooking endeared her to friends gathered from her early life in Philadelphia, years living in Thailand and Switzerland, and her long residence in Silver Spring and Damascus, Maryland. Gail was active in the community with an interest in local and national politics. Dave and Gail were founding members of the Damascus Heritage Society and she was a regular volunteer at the Damascus Library and served on the board of the Friends of the Damascus Library. She also volunteered weekly at a local homeless shelter teaching beading and crafts.

She was a voracious reader, a lifelong student and had an appetite for travel and new friends. Her strong will and sense of humor were apparent to the end. She will be missed by many.

Gail is additionally survived by her sister Majorie James and her husband Richard James, sister and brother-in-law, Elisabeth and Robert Fink, and brother-in-law, Bruce Davidson and his husband, Donald Barb, and eleven nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law, Nancy Glath, preceded her in death.

Friends may call at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872 on Friday, January 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. with a brief service beginning at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions the Friends of the Damascus Library, 9701 Main Street, Damascus, MD 20872-2055 or the Damascus Heritage Society, at the same address.

