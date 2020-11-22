1/
GAIL KINSEY
Gail Ann Kinsey  
Gail Ann Kinsey, mother to five children, sister to seven siblings, mentor and friend to hundreds, and champion of countless children, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home in Oak Hill, VA at the age of 68. Gail leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Dan Korzym, her much loved children, Allie, Spencer, Liam, and Matt, her siblings, Lynn (Allen), Bonnie (James), Rick (Kathy), Wendy (John), Susan (George), Jeff (Dion), and Joe (Laura) as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues. Gail was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved son Bo. A funeral service will be held at Floris United Methodist Church, 13600 Frying Pan Rd., Herndon, VA. on Saturday, November 28 at 11 a.m. Due to Covid restrictions, attendance will be limited, but there will be a live stream link available. Gail's ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery later on in the spring. Condolences may be made at adamsgreen.com where a full life obituary may be seen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
