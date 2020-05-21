GAIL RAYMOND MARSHALL
Gail Raymond Marshall, 85, formerly of Springfield, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Country Meadows in Frederick, MD.
Born on February 21, 1935, in Mt. Vernon, IL, he was the son of the late Jarvis Marshall and Inez (McClure) Marshall. He served five years in the United States Air Force. He retired from DOD, National Imagery Mapping Agency, Graphics Arts Department in Washington, DC, after 37 years of service. Ray enjoyed genealogy, photography, coin collecting, trap shooting, and watching classic movies. He is survived by his son, Michael L. Marshall and wife, Tracy, of Cohasset, MA; two granddaughters, Paige and Samantha Marshall of Boston, MA; brother, James D. Marshall and wife, Jeanne, of Vienna, VA; three nephews and two nieces. Ray was preceded in death by an infant older brother, Robert. Interment will be at Smith
Cemetery in Belle Rive, Illinois.