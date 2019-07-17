

GAIL ANNETTE MATTISON (Age 63)



Of Washington, DC passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was known for being a passionate, intelligent, loving, and generous person. Gail is survived by her daughter, Amira Conservilla Mattison Boylston (Steven); her sister, Joyce Mosso Stokes (Ronald); and her nephews, Gregory Mosso and Antonio Mosso. Gail is predeceased by her parents, Joel and Conservilla Mattison. She will forever be loved and cherished by many family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 19, 2019 at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec Street NW, Washington, DC 20008. Family Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., and the Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the .