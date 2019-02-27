GAIL RUSSELL

Gail D. Russell (Age 78)  

Of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Gail, born July 9, 1940 was a long-term resident of Prince William County, Nurse Executive of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and servant of the Lord at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, Va. Survivors include her stepchildren, Jonathan Russell and Elizabeth "Betsy" Russell Braun and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Russell. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1 at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fredericksburg. Online guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2019
