GAIL M. SHEININ
On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Gail Mesmer Sheinin of North Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of Eric Sheinin; devoted mother of Todd Sheinin (Jennifer), Courtney Bright (Noel), Melissa Cline, David Sheinin (Amy), and Aaron Sheinin (Tracy). Also survived by her loving grandchildren Jake, Ava, Landon, Sylvie, Hugo, Campbell, Lucinda, Lyla, Max, and Carter. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 12:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Ami: 14330 Travilah Rd, Rockville, MD 20850. Interment will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. The family will be observing Shiva Thursday following services and Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. at the residence of Todd and Jennifer Sheinin. Memorial contributions may be made to the (www.cancer.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.