Gail Parr Williams
Entered into eternal rest on October 11, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1939 in Washington, DC. Gail was committed to the development and education of young children and served as a teacher in the District of Columbia Public School system for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. She had a vibrant and joyful spirit that will be greatly missed. Gail leaves to cherish her memory, husband, George Carl Williams; daughter, Dr. Kim Michelle Williams; and grandson, Shane Edward Carlos Branch. She was preceded in death by her son, George Carlos Williams and is survived by a host of extended family members and friends. The viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and a private service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, Maryland 20785. The private service will be livestreamed and the link will be posted to the obituary page at the start of the service https://www.jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com
Interment to immediately follow the service at Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery, Hyattsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at https://www.cancer.org/
. Online condolences may be posted at:www.jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com