

GAILLARD RAVENEL NOLAN



Gaillard Ravenel Nolan passed peacefully at home with his family on March 23, 2020. Gil was born in Washington, D.C., on September 7, 1936.

He was the son of James Parker Nolan and Ellen Peelle Nolan of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and the brother of Dr. Stanton Peelle Nolan and the late James Parker Nolan, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Meryl Richardson Nolan, two sons Gaillard Ravenel Nolan, Jr., and Merlyn Richardson Nolan, daughters in law, Pamela Barit Nolan and Heather Falk Nolan and grandchildren Hadley Jane Nolan and Parker Richardson Nolan.

A graduate of MIT, Gil received a SB and SM in mechanical engineering and was a member of Phi Beta Epsilon. Later earning a MBA from Northeastern, Gil graduated from the Landon School as a member of the undefeated 1953 football team.

A leader in the field of medical instrumentation design, earning 13 U.S. and foreign patents, he always strived to help others through his work. Gil so loved his wife and family. His other great joys were sailing, working on wooden boats, being outdoors and traveling extensively with Meryl. Gil was very much a dreamer and an innovator in his life, always with an insatiable thirst for knowledge.

Donations may be made to the Landon School, 6101 Wilson Lane, Bethesda, Maryland 20817 or The Oxford Fire Station, 300 Oxford Road, Oxford, Maryland, 21654.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.