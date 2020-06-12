GARCIA "Garci" CARPENTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GARCIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GARCIA CERVERA CARPENTER  
Formerly of New York City, NY and born to the late Robert and Lorraine Cervera, Garci entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2020. Garci leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Richard Carpenter, and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.According to her wishes, she will be cremated and no memorial or family services will be held. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.No flowers, please. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved