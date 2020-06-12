GARCIA CERVERA CARPENTER
Formerly of New York City, NY and born to the late Robert and Lorraine Cervera, Garci entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2020. Garci leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Richard Carpenter, and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.According to her wishes, she will be cremated and no memorial or family services will be held. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.No flowers, please. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.