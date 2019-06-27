The Washington Post

GARIK JOHNSON Sr.

Service Information
Compassion and Serenity Funeral Home
7451 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd,
Clinton, MD
20735
(240)-244-5244
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guiding Light Refuge Baptist Church
1 51st St. SE.
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Guiding Light Refuge Baptist Church
1 51st St. SE.
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
On June 16, 2019, Garik M. Johnson Sr., former husband of Juanita Johnson, father of Garik Jr. (Shea), Talya Johnson-Floyd (Valentino) and Takisha. Also survived by three grandchildren, other relatives and friends. On Monday, July 1, family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at Guiding Light Refuge Baptist Church, 1 51st St. SE., Washington, DC, 20019. Private Interment will be at a later date. Services rendered by Compassion Serenity Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on June 27, 2019
