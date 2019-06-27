GARIK JOHNSON, SR.
On June 16, 2019, Garik M. Johnson Sr., former husband of Juanita Johnson, father of Garik Jr. (Shea), Talya Johnson-Floyd (Valentino) and Takisha. Also survived by three grandchildren, other relatives and friends. On Monday, July 1, family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at Guiding Light Refuge Baptist Church, 1 51st St. SE., Washington, DC, 20019. Private Interment will be at a later date. Services rendered by Compassion Serenity Funeral Home.