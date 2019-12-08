GARLAND FORT PINKSTON, JR.
(Age 72)
Passed peacefully November 27, 2019 at his Washington, DC home. He attended D.C. Public Schools, George Washington University (B.A., '70) and Boston University School of Law (J.D. '77). Clerk of the Court, DC Court of Appeals, (1996-2010). He was also active in local civic and neighborhood affairs. Garland is survived by his son, Brandon Decosta Pinkton (Adrianne); granddaughters, Gabrielle and Victoria; sister, Sheila Pinkston and leaves a host of other family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors. Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McGuire.