GARLAND NELLIS MARTIN, JR.



Garland Nellis Martin, Jr. passed away on October 12, 2019. Garland leaves his memory to be cherished by his loving wife, Patricia Robinette; and son and daughter-in-law, Neal and Cassie Martin. His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 20 at the South Charlotte Banquet Center. In lieu of flowers, a donation to would be welcomed.

