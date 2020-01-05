GARLAND FORT PINKSTON, JR.
Passed peacfully, November 27, 2019 at his Washington, DC home. He attended DC Public Schools, George Washington University and Boston University School of Law. He was Clerk of the Court, DC Court of Appeals, 1996 to 2010. Also active in local civic and neighborhood affairs. Garland is survived by his son, Brandon Decosta Pinkston (Adrianne); granddaughters, Gabrielle and Victoria; sister, Sheila PInkston and a host of other family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors. Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 100 Allison St., NW, Washington, DC. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.marchofimes.org
or Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, www.bccgw.org
. Arrangements by McGuire.