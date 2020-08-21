GARNET HOOD

Garnet Kaye Hood
Of Chesapeake Beach, MD, passed away at age 78 on August 1, 2020. A native of the Washington, DC, area, Kaye worked for the Federal Communications Commission for 41 years, except for 1974, when she worked at the White House in the Office of the Chief Political Counselor to the President during the administrations of Presidents Nixon and Ford. Kaye retired from the FCC in 2001. Kaye was beautiful, feisty, warm, and always ready with a laugh. She was an incredible and giving mother, an excellent cook and hostess, an avid beachcomber, a passionate world traveler, and an Elvis fan. She loved cruising and over the years embarked on over 25 voyages with her husband and their group of dear friends. Kaye was preceded in death by her loving mother, Virginia Potts, and a sister, Mary Gordy. She is survived by her devoted husband of 44 years, Robert (Bob) Hood, daughter Heather England and husband Gordon Lyon, son Scott Neuenhahn, fur baby Ladybug, sister Julia Mosley, brother-in-law John Gordy, step-daughter Cindy Siegel and husband Stuart, step-son Jeffrey Hood and wife Aviva, step-grandchildren Leighton and Camden Siegel, nephew Steve Mosley, nieces Susan Athey and Karen Toomey and their spouses and children. For the last seven months of her life, Kaye was part of the Wellspring Village community at Brightview Crofton where she made many wonderful friends. The family would like to acknowledge the entire team at Brightview Crofton for their exceptional care and the friendship they shared with Kaye. The family will hold a celebration of life in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kaye's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alzfdn.org
or The Milo Foundation www.milofoundation.org