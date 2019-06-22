

GARNETT FRANKLIN TAYLOR, JR.



Garnett Franklin Taylor Jr., age 79, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carmela Taylor and loving father, father-in-law, and grandfather to Gary, Rob, Tina, and Morgan. He was predeceased by his son Paul "Pete" Taylor. Garnett worked for many years at the Justice Department in Washington D.C. He also served in the Army Reserves.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 24 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St. Herndon, VA. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Veronica Catholic Church 3460 Centreville Rd. Chantilly, VA.