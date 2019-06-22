The Washington Post

GARNETT TAYLOR (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Veronica Catholic Church
3460 Centreville Rd
Chantilly, DC
Notice
GARNETT FRANKLIN TAYLOR, JR.  

Garnett Franklin Taylor Jr., age 79, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carmela Taylor and loving father, father-in-law, and grandfather to Gary, Rob, Tina, and Morgan. He was predeceased by his son Paul "Pete" Taylor. Garnett worked for many years at the Justice Department in Washington D.C. He also served in the Army Reserves.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 24 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St. Herndon, VA. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Veronica Catholic Church 3460 Centreville Rd. Chantilly, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on June 22, 2019
