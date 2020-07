GARNETTA SPRIGGS

Or Copy this URL to Share



Garnetta L. Spriggs

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Garnetta L. Spriggs entered into eternal rest. She was the loving and devoted mother of Conchita, Doretha, Tracy, and Mark (Mildred) Spriggs. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, one foster sister Janet Marshall (Robert), and many other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Memorial Cemetery in Annandale, VA. Services by BIANCHI.



