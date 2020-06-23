GARRY GARBER "CHAMP"
On Saturday, June 20, 2020, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Annette Garber; loving father of Leslie, David (Corinne) and Stanley (Robin) Garber; dear grandfather of Nathan (Sarah), Zachary, Timothy (Melanie) and Benjamin (Lori) great-grandfather of Dominic,Antonio, Jax, Theo, Isabel, Greta and Saybian. Private graveside services will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.