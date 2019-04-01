Garry Kreizman
(Age 84)
Passed away March 29, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth. Survived by his children and their spouses, Gregg (Leslie), Janet (Karen), Naomi (Bernie), and grandchildren, Jenny and Aaron. He will be missed by many, many close friends and remembered as a kind and compassionate listener and advisor. Graveside services at Gardens of Remembrance,(14321 Comus Rd., Clarksburg, MD 20871), April 2, at 2 PM. Donations in his name can be made to A Wider Circle. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.