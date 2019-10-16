

Garry W. Tittemore



Husband, father, grandfather, labrador spoiler, "dad joke" teller, yard sale guru, fixer of anything, died of cancer on October 12, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol (Mezei) Tittemore; his children, Gordon Tillmore of Raleigh, NC and Karen Bruce of San Rafael, CA; his loving mother Hazel Tittemore of Jacksonville, FL; his siblings Robert Tittemore of Mahopac, NY and Joanne Tomkovitch of Orange Park, FL; and also his three cherished grandchildren, Paul Tillmore, Zoe Bruce, and Alyza Bruce. Garry is preceded in death by his father Robert Tittemore of Jacksonville, FL.

Born on April 17, 1944 in Mineola, NY, Garry grew up on Long Island and enjoyed sports, fishing and other outdoor activities. He earned both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in engineering from the University of Buffalo and went on to earn an additional postgraduate business degree from the George Washington University. While initially coming to the Washington area to pursue a position with the US Navy, Garry devoted the bulk of his professional life, to his work for the US Department of Energy. He traveled extensively for his work in nuclear non proliferation and played a vital role for national security to keep global nuclear materials and weapons secure. Many of the programs he led still exist today, continuing the work Garry started to keep our country and the international community safe. Later in his career he worked as a Senior Subject Matter Expert at YFH and MELE Associates.

Kind and capable, Garry was able to fix anything from a skinned knee to the engine of a 68 Chevy. He could often be found watching the NY Giants, and perusing area yard sales and flea markets for the next great tool to add to his collection. He was never happier however, than when he was spending time with his family, including his extremely well loved labrador retrievers Lacey and Delilah.

The family will receive friends at Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, followed by a gathering at his home in Oakton at 2:30 p.m.