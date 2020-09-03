1/
GARTH TRINKL
Garth K. Trinkl  
Garth K. Trinkl, 66, passed away at home in Washington on August 30, 2020. He grew up in the town of Somerset, Chevy Chase, MD, and went to Montgomery County public schools before his family moved to Berkeley, CA, where he completed high school. Garth graduated from Swarthmore College in 1975 and did graduate work in economics. He had a long career as an economist, working for Robert R. Nathan Associates, Brimmer & Company, and the Commerce Department Bureau of Economic Analysis. Garth's passions were classical music and the performing arts. He engaged broadly as an enthusiastic, dedicated, and knowledgeable participant in Washington's cultural life. Garth traveled widely, particularly in Central Europe, where he met his wife, Nataliya Kutuzova, in Lviv, Ukraine. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Peter, and sister, Alison. Services may be scheduled for a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
