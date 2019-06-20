

Garvin Dickerson (Age 74)



Of Bowie, Maryland, formerly of Harrisonburg, Virginia, peacefully left his earthly home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He fought a courageous battle with sarcoma with God, his family, and friends by his side through every step of the journey. His was a life well-lived, leading his family as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves his family and friends with a wealth of happy memories of time spent together.

Garvin, dad, or "uncle G" as he was affectionately called by his many nieces and nephews, was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on April 6, 1945 to Rose Lucille Stuart Dickerson and Leewood McCarthy. Garvin graduated, valedictorian, from Lucy F. Simms High School, class of 1963. Garvin went on to attend Virginia State University, where he graduated in 1967 with a degree in Business Administration. Garvin was most recently employed by the Internal Revenue Service, where he worked for the past ten years. Garvin was a member of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Some of Garvin's favorite pastimes were travelling, fishing, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. Garvin shared many stories about how he would routinely beat his nephews and his brothers, Austin and Carl, on the golf course, which made Garvin very happy, but annoyed Austin.

Garvin was married to Dorothy Lewis on September 15, 1969. From this union sprang two children, LaDonna and Rahsaan. LaDonna and Rahsaan blessed Garvin with three grandchildren, Jarel, Rachel and Taylor, whom Garvin doted over and loved very much. Garvin was preceded in death by his mother, Rose, father, Leewood, brother, John Stuart, and his sister, Frances Sampson.

Garvin is survived by his partner, Arlene Toro; former wife Dorothy Dickerson; his brothers, Austin and Carl; his children, Rahsaan (Tracie) and LaDonna (Steward); his grandchildren, Jarel, Rachel, and Taylor; his great-grandson, Zhane, and extended family.

Garvin's homegoing celebration will be held at the Kyger Funeral Home located in Harrisonburg, Virginia at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Garvin's memory to Sarcoma awareness via the : https:// donate3.cancer.org

Condolences may be shared at