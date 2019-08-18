

GARY WALKER CAGE



Dr. Gary Walker Cage, age 85, of Edwards, Colorado died peacefully on August 14, 2019. As a long standing member of the Beaver Creek and Vail, Colorado community, Dr. Cage is survived by his two sons and their spouses, Andrew and Maria Cage and Theodore and Lucy Fraser Cage, as well as his sister, Mary Jane Carr and her family. With Carolyn, his beloved wife of 56 years, who passed away in 2017, he was actively involved with supporting the Vilar Center, Bravo! Vail Music Festival, the Vail Symposium and numerous other philanthropic and civic organizations. Together, they were deeply committed to supporting the arts and education community in the Vail Valley.

Dr. Cage was born in Anniston, Alabama and grew up in Birmingham. He attended Harvard University for both under-graduate studies and medical school, after which he served in the Army Reserves, teaching at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD. He went on to develop a long and esteemed career as a dermatologist for over 50 years, practicing in Maryland, and then in Colorado. Dr. Cage was also an early adopter of personal computers in the late 1970s and was a self-taught software developer.

The Cages began traveling to the Vail Valley in the early 1990s and found the natural beauty and the people highly appealing. They ultimately set down roots in the area, establishing strong ties and lasting friendships within the community. With a naturally curious mind, Dr. Cage was both a voracious reader and a lifelong learner and believed in balancing those with activities such as golf and skiing.

A reception to celebrate Dr. Cage's life will be held at Harvest Restaurant at Sonnenalp Club in Edwards, CO, on Friday, August 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vail Valley Foundation in Dr. Cage's honor.