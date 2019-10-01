The Washington Post

GARY CARLSON

Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Vienna, DC
Gary D. Carlson (aGE 70)  

Of Vienna, VA, passed away on September 28, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Susan and loving father of David, Lydia, Michael, and Rachel; brother of Nancy Williams, and uncle of numerous nephews and nieces. Gary was a Financial Advisor at Northwestern Mutual for 35 years and an LTC US Army Reserve, retired.
Calling hours are at Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna on Wednesday, October 2 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.. A funeral service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Vienna on Friday, October 4 at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. The burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery on Monday, October 7 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army and Baby Haven Orphanage (www.babyhaven.org)

