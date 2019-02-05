

GARY DAUM (Age 64)



On Saturday, February 2, 2019, Gary Daum, of Kensington, MD; long-time Georgetown Preparatory School Fine Arts Department teacher, photographer, and musician. Beloved husband of Mary H. Daum; devoted father of Claire Daum; cherished brother of Grant Daum and the late Judy Liska. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and former students.

Family will receive friends at Georgetown Preparatory School, Chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes, 10900 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD 20852 on Thursday, February 7 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 8 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gary Daum may be made to "Georgetown Preparatory School" for the Carroll Scholarship at the above address.

