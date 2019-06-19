

GARY DAVIS



On June 11, 2019, Gary Davis, age 73, from Ocean City, Maryland and Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, passed away in Rockledge, Florida. Gary was a life long resident of Montgomery County, Maryland. He is survived by his love Gene Ann Logan; his brother Robert Johnson (Aleta); his sister Barbara Yowell; and his sister Gloria Altman (Dennis); and many nieces, nephews, and friends. His brother Calvin Davis and his sister Carolyn Thompson preceded him in death. He was formerly married to Linda Thurston Kramer. Gary served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. He lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed music, boating, cars, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and most of all being with his friends and family.