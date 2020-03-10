

Gary Allen Elliott, II



Gary Allen Elliott, II passed away at the age of 47 on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Gary was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 31, 1973 to Gary Allen Elliott and Youn Su (nee Kim) Elliott. He attended Macon High School in Macon, GA; Liberty High School in Clarksburg, WV and graduated from Wheaton High School in Wheaton, MD in the class of 1991. After high school, Gary attended Montgomery College in Rockville, MD and graduated from the Technical Education Center in Rockville, MD. He worked at Pizza Hut in Glenmont, MD; the Hytec Exchange in Rockville, MD; and PC Retro in Greenbelt, MD. Gary enjoyed reading science fiction, collecting fantasy art and collectibles; online gaming, binge-watching his favorite TV shows, and hanging out with his best friends; Mark Rice and Ben Wang. Gary is predeceased by his grandparents, two aunts and two uncles. He is survived by his parents, Gary and Youn; his sisters, Heather S Elliott and Aurora N Elliott; two aunts and six uncles; and numerous cousins. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Value Choice Cremation and Funeral Care, 1091 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Norbeck Memorial Park; 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the . Services entrusted to Value Choice Cremation and Funeral Care.