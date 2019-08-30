The Washington Post

GARY GARTRELL

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marshall March Funeral Home Suitland Chapel
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Marshall March Funeral Home Suitland Chapel
Gary R. Gartrell  
(Age 65)  

Departed this life on August 10, 2019 at Capital Care Hospice in Lanham, MD. Gary leaves to mourn his two sons, Gary R. Gartrell, Jr. (Laurel, MD) and Reginald L. Gartrell (Sharonda) (Upper Marlboro, MD), and one beloved grandson, Reginald L. Gartrell, Jr. (Woo-Woo), and a host of relatives and life long friends. Services will be held Saturday, August 31, at Marshall March Funeral Home Suitland Chapel. Visitation 10 am until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors 11 a.m, Wednesday, September 4, at Quantico National Cemetery.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2019
