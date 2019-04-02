

Gary Urban Gretter



Passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 at his daughter's home in Alexandria, VA, surrounded by his loving family, following his diagnosis of terminal brain cancer (Glioblastoma) in July of 2018.

Born August 14, 1940 in Plymouth, Indiana, he was the son of the late Urban A. and Rita Hoge Gretter. A graduate of Culver High School in 1958, he attended Purdue University and majored in Forestry. After graduation, he joined the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam from 1966-67 as a Forward Observer. He served in the Marine Corps for a total of 21 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

In 1968, he married Sandra Silk, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018. They had two daughters, Kathryn Anne and Sara Lynn.

He was a long-time and active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Greencastle, Indiana, where he and his family resided for over 40 years. He worked as a Forester for the Department of Natural Resources for the State of Indiana for many years, receiving the distinguished honor of Forester of the Year.

He enjoyed a lifetime of fishing and hunting, and enjoyed giving away the fish he caught as much as he enjoyed the sport itself.

In the years before his passing, he was devoted to caring for his loving wife, and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and Brother Philip Hoge Gretter.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, his sister, Carmen Gretter Dixon of Kokomo, IN, daughters Katie Rice (Kevin) and Sara Gorman (John), grandchildren Emma and Liam Rice and Deirdre and Bernadette Gorman, all of Alexandria, VA.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 4, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Highway, Alexandria, VA 22309 at 10:30 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to .