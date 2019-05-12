GARY DAVID GROFF (Age 64)
Of Beltsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully during the evening of May 7, 2019. Gary was born in Norfolk County, Virginia to Richard Dunbar Groff and Laura Jane Groff. Gary is predeceased by his father, known as Dunbar; two brothers, Richard and Glenn; and his wife, Lindsay Linthicum. Gary graduated from Paint Branch High School; he owned and operated Groff's Heating and Cooling. Surviving relatives include his mother and numerous cousins. Graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, 2272 Hudson Road, Cambridge, MD on Tuesday, May 14, at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary?s name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122.