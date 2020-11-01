Passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 after a long courageous struggle with colon cancer. Gary was a tenured professor at Howard University in the Department of Electrical Engineering. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jennifer and his children Jamie and Wesley. A Virtual service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that we all take the time to help one another, perform random acts of kindness and leave this world a little better than we found it as Gary did throughout his life. Arrangements by McGUIRE.