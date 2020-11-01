1/1
GARY HARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary L. Harris, Ph.D. (Age 67)  
Passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 after a long courageous struggle with colon cancer. Gary was a tenured professor at Howard University in the Department of Electrical Engineering. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jennifer and his children Jamie and Wesley. A Virtual service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that we all take the time to help one another, perform random acts of kindness and leave this world a little better than we found it as Gary did throughout his life. Arrangements by McGUIRE.www.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved