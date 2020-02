Gary L. Jackson (Age 55)



On December 25, 2019, Gary L. Jackson died unexpectedly at his home in Phoenix, AZ. He is

survived by his mother, Joyce Jackson, his son, Gary, his brother, Gregory and many, many friends. A memorial service will be held in Los Angeles later this year. He worked 30+ years at RR Donnelley in California, Virginia, District of Columbia, Texas and Arizona. Gary was deeply loved and he will be missed forever. Semper FI to his USMC brothers.