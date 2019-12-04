The Washington Post

GARY JORDAN Sr.

Gary Anthony Jordan, Sr.  

Gary Anthony Jordan, Sr. ascended from his earthly home into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; two sons, Gary, Jr. (Jannel) and Bryon; granddaughters, Mariah and Aniyah; sisters, Sandra Jordan-Porter, Pamela Jordan-Boggan, Marva Weinberg-Dixon (Edmund); brother, Tracy Barber (Myra); stepbrother, Marvin Elliott (Valerie); brother-in-love, Ronald Bickers; aunts, Jacqueline Ward and Catherine Ward.
 
A wake service will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3500 19th Street South, Arlington, Virginia on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and where a viewing will also take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P. A.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
