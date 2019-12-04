

Gary Anthony Jordan, Sr.



Gary Anthony Jordan, Sr. ascended from his earthly home into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; two sons, Gary, Jr. (Jannel) and Bryon; granddaughters, Mariah and Aniyah; sisters, Sandra Jordan-Porter, Pamela Jordan-Boggan, Marva Weinberg-Dixon (Edmund); brother, Tracy Barber (Myra); stepbrother, Marvin Elliott (Valerie); brother-in-love, Ronald Bickers; aunts, Jacqueline Ward and Catherine Ward.

A wake service will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3500 19th Street South, Arlington, Virginia on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and where a viewing will also take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P. A.