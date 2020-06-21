Gary Koepenick
On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Gary passed away peacefully in Frederick, MD. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nettie Raiford Koepenick, children, Curtis Koepenick (Nicole), Robin Lenz (Matthew) Heidi McMillian (Ryan), Hilary Wilson (Jonas); grandchildren, Cobie, Tanner, Carter, Aidan, Preston and Madison. Also survived by brothers, Edward and Martin Koepenick. A memorial will be held at Darnestown Presbyterian Church, 15120 Turkeyfoot Rd., Gaithersburg, MD on Wednesday, June 24 at 2 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. A mandatory RSVP to Nettie.education@gmail.com is necessary to plan accordingly, masks are required. The Memorial service will also be available LIVE at Youtube.com/darnestownpresbyterian. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Darnestown Presbyterian Building Fund PO Box 3070, Gaithersburg, MD, 20885. Please visit the family guestbook at:www.DeVolFuneralHome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
