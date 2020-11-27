On Saturday, November 21, 2020, Gary H. Lebbin of Delray Beach, Florida and formerly of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully at age 103. Beloved husband for 72 years to the late Bernice H. Lebbin, he is survived by his children, Carole Sue Lebbin (Phillip Spector), Roger (Deborah) Lebbin, cherished grandchildren, Daniel (Erin) Lebbin, Andrea (Mike) Rubinfeld, Adam (Molly) Spector, David (Heidi) Spector, and eight great-grandchildren. Born in Berlin, Germany, he narrowly escaped Nazi persecution, fleeing to America in 1938 where he became a chemist at a Baltimore paint company. Later, he founded the Duron Paint Manufacturing Company, which grew to become the second largest privately owned paint manufacturer in the United States. Mr. Lebbin was an astute businessman, and pursued golf, traveling with family and friends, and his many philanthropic pursuits dedicated to community service. Private funeral services to be officiated by Rabbi Lustig of Washington Hebrew Congregation, where Mr. Lebbin was a member for 61 years and served on the Board of Directors for more than a decade. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Hebrew Congregation, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute or The Weizmann Institute of Science. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.