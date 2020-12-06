1/
GARY "STEVE" LINDSAY
Gary Steven Lindsay  "Steve"  
Of Herndon, VA, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 at Fair Oaks Hospital. Mr. Lindsay was born in Fayetteville, NC, and spent most of his life in northern Virginia. He attended James Madison High School in Vienna, VA, and was a graduate of Campbell University in Buies Creek, NC. Mr. Lindsay is survived by his wife, Nancy Austin Lindsay; son and daughter-in-law, Damon Austin and Alysia Lindsay; daughter and son-in-law, Amy Elizabeth and Adam Buro and grandchildren, Aidan and Kathryn Lindsay and Lily, Ryan, Julie and Damon Buro. No memorial service is planned at this time, and the family suggests donations to St. Jude's Hospital to honor Mr. Lindsay's memory. Online condolences and fond memories of Steve may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
