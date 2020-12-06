Of Herndon, VA, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 at Fair Oaks Hospital. Mr. Lindsay was born in Fayetteville, NC, and spent most of his life in northern Virginia. He attended James Madison High School in Vienna, VA, and was a graduate of Campbell University in Buies Creek, NC. Mr. Lindsay is survived by his wife, Nancy Austin Lindsay; son and daughter-in-law, Damon Austin and Alysia Lindsay; daughter and son-in-law, Amy Elizabeth and Adam Buro and grandchildren, Aidan and Kathryn Lindsay and Lily, Ryan, Julie and Damon Buro. No memorial service is planned at this time, and the family suggests donations to St. Jude's Hospital to honor Mr. Lindsay's memory. Online condolences and fond memories of Steve may be offered to the family at