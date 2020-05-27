

Gary Cunningham Lorenz



Beloved mother of Jeanne Lantry Lorenz, and grandmother of Juliette Katherine Lorenz (11) and Margarita Makeda Cunningham-Lorenz (16), passed away on May 23, 2020 at the age of 86 years. She is also mourned by her son-in-law Patrick Cunningham and her daughter Sabine Moritz. Gary is predeceased by her husband Joseph Peter Lorenz and her daughter, Andrea Wallace Lorenz.

Gary was born October 30, 1933 in the Philippines to General Julian Cunningham and Margaret McGarry Cunningham. She graduated from Wellesley college in 1955, and both of her daughters followed Gary's footsteps to Wellesley, Andie graduating in 1978, and Jeannie in 1991.

Gary married Joe in October, 1954, and they were married for 61 years, living in Washington D.C., New York City, Iran, Cyprus, Algeria and Egypt. Gary loved baseball, loyally supporting the Baltimore Orioles. In recent years, Gary played bridge multiple times a week with friends, and took her grand-daughters to art and camp.

Gary's vocation was teaching, and she started her career in the 1970's at the Kingsbury Center in Washington, DC. She was a special education teacher at the American schools in Egypt and Algeria. For 20 years Gary taught 3rd grade at the Norwood School in Bethesda, Maryland. With high expectations and a loving touch, she dedicated kindness and creativity to parenting and teaching young children.

Gary will be buried in a family plot in Pennsylvania.