

GARY LEE MARGOLIS



It is with sadness the family of Gary Lee Margolis announces his passing on February 16, 2020. Gary will be forever remembered by his wife Colleen; daughter Christina (Greg); three grandchildren, Samuel, Charlie, and Andrew; his sister, Vivian (Vince); niece, Jessica, along with numerous Burkhammer in-laws and extended family. He will be especially missed by his four- legged boys, German Shepherds, Moser and Nitro. Gary was predeceased by his parents Abraham and Nancy with whom he shared a close family bond of love and support.

Gary was an automotive machinist, trained by his father, for the family business, Abe's Automotive Machine Shop, for many years before moving to Waynesboro to become a machinist for Teledyne.

All who knew him knew his fondness for old cars, drag racing, and animals. He was always

willing to lend a helping hand.

A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: