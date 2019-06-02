Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY MARX. View Sign Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440 Memorial service 11:00 AM Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 View Map Send Flowers Notice

MARX GARY MARX (Age 80) Died on Friday, May 31, 2019, at his residence in Vienna, VA. He was the beloved husband of Judy Marx; father of John Marx (Ramona Martinez) and Daniel Marx (Heather Alderman); brother of Gail Eberlein and grandfather of Julian Alderman Marx. Mr. Marx, whose two-decade leadership of communications at AASA significantly raised the association's public profile across the country and beyond. Mr. Marx's work from 1979 to 1998 as associate executive director of communications propelled the organization of superintendents and school administrators to a much more prominent position among educators and news organizations in the U.S. and abroad. He presided over the expansion in 1981 of The School Administrator from a modest newsletter into a glossy magazine and founded with corporate support the National Superintendent of the Year program, now in its 32nd year. "Gary devoted his life-long career to the principles of engagement leading to democratic societies whether they be a small town in South Dakota or in an Eastern European village," said NSPRA's Rich Bagin. "His love of travel and learning and his willingness to share and teach what he learned helped mold him into a stellar role model for those who got to know and appreciate Gary Marx." Mr. Marx was well-positioned for the national stage he assumed at AASA, having spent a decade in radio and television and then an eight-year period as communication director for two leading school systems - the Westside Community Schools in Omaha, NE, and the Jefferson County Public Schools outside Denver. He received AASA's Distinguished Service Award and the National School Public Relations Association's highest honor, the President's Award. Memorial services will be held at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Tuesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. Interment De Smet, SD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrance donations be made to the Gary and Judy Marx Endowment Servant Leader Scholarship Award, University of South Dakota Foundation, Wagner Center, 1110 N. Dakota St., Vermillion, S.D. 57069. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at the family at: www.moneyandking.com

